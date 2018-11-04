GERSIC, Christopher P.

GERSIC - Christopher P. Of Cheektowaga, NY. Passed away October 27, 2018, at age 23. Loving son of Linda and Michael Gersic. Dear brother of Michael Nolan (Christi), Krista (Tom) Vasile, Mandi (Andy) Swan and Betsy Gersic. Father of CJ Gersic, II. Also survived by nieces and nephews and many dear friends. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Christopher had a free spirit and was adventurous and was an Eagle Scout and a Black Belt. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com