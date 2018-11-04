George Richert to return to Channel 4 as a reporter

George Richert, who resigned as the Buffalo Diocese spokesman about two months ago, is returning to WIVB-TV (Channel 4) as a reporter.

Richert left Channel 4 in February of 2016 to become director of communications for the diocese.

He left the diocese in early September as calls were intensifying for Bishop Richard J. Malone to step down amid a scandal over his handling of sex abuse and sexual harassment allegations.

According to a source, Richert will not be reporting on the diocese, which would be a direct conflict of interest.

At the time that Richert left the diocese, Malone released the following statement on the diocese’s website: "I am extremely grateful to George for his counsel during his tenure with the diocese, especially in these tumultuous times. George was a valued member of my leadership team, respected in the community, and a gentleman of high integrity. I wish him the very best as he pursues other opportunities."

Richert, 51, who spent 17 years at Channel 4 and five years before that as a reporter at WBEN-AM radio, is considered a strong reporter with a commanding voice.

When he left television, he said the TV business had greatly changed and he was ready for a new challenge.

"After years and years, the adrenaline rush of chasing news faded away,” he told The News in 2016. “Not only did the news chase get less exciting for me, the little changes would just frustrate me a little bit more. And I think because I was getting older."

The adrenaline rush apparently has returned.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Richert wrote: "I am EXCITED and GRATEFUL to be returning to work at News 4 starting Monday. It feels a lot like coming home. See ya on TV!!"