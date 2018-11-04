GENTILE, Paul J.

GENTILE - Paul J. November 1, 2018, age 59; beloved son of the late Joseph and Patricia M. (nee Donovan) Gentile; dear brother of Betteanne (Dennis) Riegle, Joseph V. (Sharon) Gentile, Jr. of Fairlawn, OH, Gerald E. (Amy Kenyon) Gentile, Dennis J. (Margaret Brady) Gentile, Patricia M. (Deacon Charles) Esposito and Peter J. (MaryLou) Gentile; dear friend of Sherri Cesare of Del Ray Beach, FL; also survived by many loving and devoted nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, November 9, 2018 from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins), where prayers will be said Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church at 10 AM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made in Paul's memory to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, 201 Reist St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com