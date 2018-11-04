Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Pominville greets fans prior to playing the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jason Pominville is honored by owners Kim and Terry Pegula for his 1,000 game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jason Pominville celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres fans cheer for Jason Pomivilleu2019s goal against the Ottawa Senators.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres players watch a video tribute to Jason Pominville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres players watch a video tribute to Jason Pominville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula honor Buffalo Sabres player jason Pominville on his 1,000th career hockey game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula honor Buffalo Sabres player jason Pominville on his 1,000th career hockey game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula honor Buffalo Sabres Jason Pominville on his 1,000th career hockey game prior to playing the Ottawa Senators at the Keybank Center on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres players Kyle Okposo, Zach Bogosian and Jack Eichel present Jason Pominville gifts commemorating his 1,000th NHL game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Kyle Okposo battles for a loose puck with Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Johan Larsson checks Ottawa Center defenseman Dylan DeMelo during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators during first period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jason Pominville scores during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jack Eichel is interfered with by Ottawa Senators defenseman Christian Jaros.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jeff Skinner celebrates his second goal of the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons scores against the Ottawa Senators.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Kyle Okposo gets ready for his shift against the Ottawa Senators.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jason Pominville celebrates his second goal of the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Conor Sheary celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher calls a timeout to speak to his team after the Buffalo Sabres scored during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Casey Nelson skates with the puck against the Ottawa Senators during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres fan Malina Held, 4, from East Amherst holds her Jason Pominville sign.
Share this article