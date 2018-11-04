Former Bills QB EJ Manuel rips Nathan Peterman in Instagram story

Add EJ Manuel to the list of those piling on Nathan Peterman.

The Buffalo Bills' former quarterback ripped the team's current quarterback in an Instagram story Sunday night. Although Manuel quickly deleted the post, the damage was done.

Manuel has not played in the NFL since being released by the Raiders at the end of the summer. He was replaced as Oakland's backup quarterback by AJ McCarron, who was traded to the Raiders by the Bills for a fifth-round draft pick.

For the record, Peterman has just one four-plus interception game, which came last year against the Chargers. He has, however, thrown 12 interceptions in 130 career attempts, counting his brief postseason appearance.

Peterman threw three interceptions in Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears.