Dealing with Pacific nations shaped both Nate McMurray and Chris Collins

Norman Rockwell would have felt at home in much of New York's 27th Congressional District, a bucolic stretch of Americana that includes villages like East Aurora and the rolling farmlands along U.S. Route 20A as well as suburbs such as Clarence.

And yet this district's choice for Congress this Tuesday includes a Democrat who spent much of his adult life in Asia, as well as a Republican businessman who owns a company that markets products made in Asia and who was indicted in connection with his involvement in a company based in Australia.

This odd dynamic defines the race between Democrat Nathan McMurray and Republican Rep. Chris Collins of Clarence. Both are men of the world running to represent the farm families, small-town business people and retirees of Western New York.

While there is a Reform Party candidate in the race – Hamburg businessman Larry Piegza – he has lagged badly in the polls. That indicates that either McMurray or Collins will likely serve the district in Congress next year. Here's a closer look at both, and at their foreign ties:

McMurray in Asia

Nate McMurray loves Asia, its culture and its people, and he's never been shy about saying so.

"I have lived, worked, and studied in Asia (mostly in Korea) for most of my adult life," McMurray wrote in an Asia Society blog post upon leaving South Korea at the end of 2012. "Simply put, Korea, as much as any place, is my home. But I recently decided to return to the United States to pursue other career opportunities."

That opportunity, a corporate job at Delaware North Cos. that brought McMurray and his family back to Western New York, came at a price. McMurray said he accepted a lower-paying job at the Buffalo company simply because he wanted to return to Western New York. He grew up in North Tonawanda, and his family spent most of its vacation time in the Buffalo area while living in South Korea.

"The only reason I wanted to be home is that I missed it," said McMurray, 43.

Before that, McMurray built a legal career in Asia that's far different than the one portrayed in a Collins ad re-airing this weekend that claims the Democrat "worked to send jobs to China and Korea."

The ad's claim, which Collins also made in a campaign flier, is false, said PolitiFact, the political fact-checking service allied with The Buffalo News.

"There is no evidence that companies sought McMurray’s legal advice to move jobs from the United States to Asia, or that McMurray lobbied on behalf of trade deals," PolitiFact said.

McMurray first went to South Korea as a Mormon missionary in 1994. He now considers himself an "a la carte Christian," but his missionary work changed his life. He learned to speak Korean, and he met the woman who would become his wife in 1997.

That year the couple returned to the United States, where McMurray attended Erie Community College and the University at Buffalo. That led him to another overseas opportunity: a Fulbright scholarship with the Constitutional Court of South Korea.

McMurray then went to law school at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. He spent his last year of law school studying in Beijing, learning to speak Mandarin and paving his way for his first job as a lawyer: with the Beijing office of an international law firm based in London.

Two years later, he returned to South Korea, where he spent the next five years working for two Korean law firms and Samsung, the electronics giant. Meantime he taught law at a Korean university and became active in the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, which earned him visits with U.S. military personnel stationed there and trips to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

As a lawyer, he mostly represented U.S. companies. He pushed to allow Costco to keep its Korean stores open on Sundays. He handled arbitration cases to try to keep companies out of the U.S. courts. And never was he in the position to outsource jobs, said his former boss, Thomas Pinansky of the Barun Law, the second Korean law firm to employ McMurray.

"He was part of the effort to liberalize the South Korea economy to open it to U.S. businesses," Pinansky said.

A review of McMurray's academic writing and blog posts from that time shows he was critical of a free trade deal between South Korea and the United States.

"Things continue to look really good for Korea and not so hot for the U.S." under the deal, McMurray wrote in October 2012.

McMurray's blog was a freewheeling affair, one where he was as likely to comment on life in Asia as he was Korean law.

"I love China," he wrote in December 2012. "When I say that I love China I mean I love the language, the food, and all the rest. But I guess what I really mean is that I love the experience of being in a place that is that vast and that seemingly limitless."

Now, though, McMurray is the supervisor of Grand Island and setting his sights in Congress. He said his experience in Asia would be an asset to the House, given that few if any lawmakers are as familiar as he is with two nations that are of huge strategic importance to the United States.

He said he's happy that he and his wife, Min, are able to raise their two boys in Western New York, but acknowledged he might live in Asia again one day.

Noting that those boys, ages 7 and 10, attend a Korean language school on Sheridan Drive, McMurray added: "We're an international family, and we're proud of that."

Collins around the world

Chris Collins bills himself as a small businessman, but he’s long had big ambitions and worldwide interests.

One of those interests builds products in China, and another got him indicted.

While Collins was attacking McMurray’s work in Asia, the congressman maintained an ownership interest worth upwards of $250,000 in a company called Ingenious Products.

Its website says it sells everything from bicycle accessories to hand sanitizer – and that those products are made in Western New York, Oregon, South Korea and China.

Collins’ campaign did not respond to questions about Ingenious Products. But in 2012, he told The Buffalo News that the company contracted to have a bicycle accessory made in China.

"It would not be feasible to have that product made and packaged for $7 in the U.S.," Collins said at the time.

That’s not Collins’ only overseas interest.

For years he sat on the board of an Australian firm called Innate Immunotherapeutics. And his involvement in Innate led to both a critical report by the Office of Congressional Ethics and the 11-count indictment against him.

Innate makes an experimental drug that Collins hoped might be able to cure a form of multiple sclerosis.

He was so high on Innate that he convinced his family, five of his congressional colleagues and several top Buffalo business figures to invest in the Australian firm.

"I talk about it all the time, just as you would talk about your children," Collins told CNN in January 2017.

But all that talking led to complaints to the Office of Congressional Ethics, which interviewed Collins about Innate on June 5, 2017.

An investigator asked him why he called a meeting a few years earlier at the National Institutes of Health, which approves clinical trials for drug companies like Innate.

“Just nosy fun,” he said of the meeting.

But when asked if he discussed Innate, Collins said: “Oh, I’m sure I did.”

In doing so, Collins appeared to violate a House rule prohibiting lawmakers from seeking government help for their own businesses, the ethics office later said.

Ethics investigators also quizzed Collins about emails he sent to Innate’s U.S. investors in which he touted its multiple sclerosis drug and its stock.

Those three emails might be read as examples of "tipping," a form of illegal insider trading in which someone shares private information about a company in hopes of persuading investors to lay down more cash on it.

For that reason, the Office of Congressional Ethics later said: "There is a substantial reason to believe that Representative Collins shared material nonpublic information in the purchase of Innate stock, in violation of House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law."

Two weeks and three days after those ethics investigators interviewed Collins about Innate, he went to a picnic at the White House.

While he was there, an email from Innate’s CEO delivered devastating but, at the time, secret news. Innate’s multiple sclerosis drug failed completely in clinical trials.

One minute after Collins replied to that email, phone logs show he started calling his son Cameron.

Five minutes later, after several tries, they connected. And early the next morning, Cameron Collins started dumping his shares of Innate.

He would dump 1.4 million Innate shares over the next four days, thereby avoiding about $570,900 in losses, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said Cameron Collins told his future father-in-law, Stephen Zarsky, and others about the pending bad news, letting loose another set of inside trades before Innate announced the failure of its drug the night of June 26, 2017.

On June 28, 2107, The Buffalo News asked Collins’ office if his son had sold any of his Innate shares. Collins’ spokeswoman responded with a statement saying Cameron Collins sold all his shares after the bad news was announced, not before.

There was a reason for the lie, which Collins explained in an email obtained by prosecutors.

“We want this to go away,” the email said.

It didn’t.

On Aug. 8 of this year, prosecutors charged Collins, his son and Zarsky with fraud, conspiracy and lying to an FBI agent.

All three men vow to fight the charges.

"The charges that have been levied against me are meritless and I will mount a vigorous defense in court to clear my name," Collins, 68, said the day of his arrest.

But in the meantime, the indictment prompted a fight Collins never expected, one that will culminate Tuesday: the fight for his congressional career.