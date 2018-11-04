Share this article

This photo shows the parsonage, left, with the Faith Community Chapel, right, in the Town of Batavia prior to Sunday's fire that destroyed the parsonage. (Google Images)

Fire during Sunday service destroys parsonage at Batavia church

A house owned by Faith Community Chapel in the Town of Batavia was destroyed by fire Sunday morning as services took place in the church next door, according to news reports.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. in a parsonage neighboring the chapel at 4131 Rose Road, near Route 98, the Daily News in Batavia and the Video News Service reported.

Retired pastor Gene Demay and his wife, Rena, who co-founded the church in the 1970s, have occupied the house for seven years. The Demays were in the church when the fire was reported.

The two-alarm fire spread quickly after originating in the attic. The Town of Batavia and other fire companies responded. A dog and cat survived the fire. No other structures were damaged and the cause remains under investigation.

 

