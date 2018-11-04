Falls police investigating possible theft by hotel employee

Officials from a downtown Niagara Falls hotel told police last week that they have surveillance videotape showing that an employee stole at least $300 from a hotel cash register.

Falls police reported they were told that on Thursday evening the employee twice checked visitors into the hotel, taking cash payments from each customer. He then removed the cash from the cash register and charged the customers' credit cards for the transaction. The fraud was uncovered when one of the customers noticed the charge against her credit card after having paid cash for the room.

Officials from the Sheraton Hotel on Third Street are now checking previous transactions to determine how wide-ranging the fraud may be. An arrest is pending in the case.