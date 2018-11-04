Editorial: Proof of new life in Buffalo

Don’t mourn the vanishing of Buffalo’s surface parking lots. Just as their existence has documented the lack of business interest in the city, their disappearance counts as welcome evidence of Buffalo’s revival.

Think of them as the natural order when cities empty out, as Buffalo did over the last decades of the 20th century. When the most valuable use for downtown urban property is to park cars, demand is weak. Neither employers nor residents want to be there in sufficient numbers to justify the costs of construction or renovation.

City planners calculate that surface lots account for some 13 percent of downtown land. That’s enough for 29 football fields. It’s a “shocking” amount compared to most American cities, according to Eric Scharnhorst, the principal data scientist at the analytics firm Parkingmill. But it’s a phenomenon that is repeated around the Rust Belt.

In those places, as manufacturing withered, cities hollowed out and parking lots became the go-to solution for unused land.

Today, in Buffalo, the momentum is changing. At least 11 buildings have sprung up on downtown parking lots over the past decade, the city reports. They include small and large projects, including the $250 million HarborCenter, built on a former lot across from KeyBank Center. At 500 Pearl St., a 12-story, glass-and-brick complex has replaced a parking lot.

It’s good news, because it means Buffalo is coming back. It’s proof that what has happened in Buffalo – from the creation of Canalside to the development of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to the focused stimulus of the Buffalo Billion – is real. Developers, who know something about profit and loss, understand that the city’s rising land values mean those parking lots have higher uses.

For example, commercial property values around the medical campus more than tripled over 15 years. The reason is that thousands of people are working there, creating significant demand for office and residential space.

That’s happening around Canalside, too, as the Erie Harbor Development Corp. plans to construct housing along the district’s northern edge. It’s happening where the former Women’s and Children’s Hospital used to be at Elmwood Avenue and Bryant Street.

Developers are also replacing many surface lots with ramps or underground spaces as they build housing and other projects that require parking. But rising land values mean those spaces will also increase in price, offering the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority the chance to attract new riders. That would serve the city well.

The increasing land values create stresses, as well. Some people may find they can no longer afford to stay in their homes. Gentrification is a necessary and unavoidable component of urban revival, but it cuts two ways. It’s important for city planners to offer protection to those who can be ground up in the gears of a rising economy.

It’s too soon to declare victory over poorly used city space, said Mark Croce, president of Buffalo Development Corp. and owner of nearly two dozen downtown lots. “The reality is that we’re not growing jobs or population enough yet. When that starts to happen, then you’re going to see infill development rebuild Buffalo.”

That’s a goal that requires continued focus.