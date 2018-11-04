Editorial: Blooms for South Buffalo

Growth is the central motif at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. Flora of all kinds blooms throughout the year in greenhouses at the South Buffalo institution. And growth of a different kind is now occupying the leadership of the Botanical Gardens.

The institution is planning a $14 million, 36,000-square-foot building, to be designed by the architect Toshiko Mori. It would be the Botanical Gardens’ first major expansion since its opening 118 years ago.

The $14 million, to come from a mix of government and private funding, is ambitious, but Botanical Gardens leadership says they are losing out on revenue now due to the site’s physical limitations.

The Botanical Gardens told the Buffalo News it lost approximately $250,000 last summer by not being able to offer weddings, showers and cocktail parties due to the heat. The new events space would allow for them to occur.

“We have outgrown all of our spaces,” said Erin Grajek, associate vice president of marketing and visitor experience.

The Botanical Gardens conservatory is one of the jewels of Buffalo’s past. A trolley from downtown Buffalo brought tens of thousands to visit the property during the 1901 Pan-American Exposition. The conservatory’s tri-domed glass and steel building was designed by Lord & Burnham, one of the country’s premier design firms of its day.

The gardens have always been an oasis of beauty – and warmth – during winter months, and has kept a steady stream of visitors coming to see attractions like its annual “Lumagination” show, a mix of music, sound effects, interactive design and colorful lighting, as well as its “corpse flowers,” Morty and Fester, special attractions that feature the smell of rotting corpses. (We’ll take their word for it.)

David Swarts, president and CEO of the Botanical Gardens, noted the expansion can be another step in development south of the city. There are various plans for restoring an arboretum – originally conceived by Frederick Law Olmsted – in South Park. One involves removing the South Park golf course and a new one designed by Jack Nicklaus rising on adjacent land.

Anything that spreads the sense of momentum and revitalization happening in the city to new corners is a good thing.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was noncommittal about supporting the project, but did encourage Swarts to begin seeking foundation support for the project.

We hope the Botanical Gardens can show enough fundraising momentum that the expansion plan is fully embraced by Erie County.