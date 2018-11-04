DWI charge lodged after car nearly ends up in Erie Canal

A motorist narrowly avoided plunging into the Erie Canal last week after he lost control of his car on a bridge in Gasport, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said David A. Villasmil, 33, of East Avenue, Barker, crashed through a guardrail on a bridge over the waterway at Main Street and Telegraph Road about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The car then struck a bridge abutment, which kept it from careening into the canal.

Villasmil was charged with driving while intoxicated and several traffic violations. Deputies said they found an open container of alcohol inside his car.