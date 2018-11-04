DWI charge follows pair of hit-and-run accidents in Jamestown

A Jamestown man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he struck two vehicles in separate hit-and-run accidents this weekend.

Jamestown Police said a witness reported someone crashed into a vehicle at 11:50 p.m. Saturday at West Fourth Street near North Main Street. The witness told police what the vehicle looked like and where it was headed. Police said the vehicle hit a second vehicle on Hallock Street before officers found it parked on Todd Avenue.

Officers located Peter J. Jones, 39, at his home and determined he was driving the vehicle, police said. Jones failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the city jail. In addition to DWI, charges include leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, unsafe backing and unsafe lane change.