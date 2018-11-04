DUKES, Juanita C.

DUKES DUKES - Juanita C. Entered into rest October 28, 2018. Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, November 5, 2018, 11 AM at the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Bishop T. Anthony Bronner officiating. Entombment Rosewood Atrium Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. At the request of Ms. Dukes, there will be no prior visitation. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com