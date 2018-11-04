DOWNEY, Jeffrey Robert

DOWNEY - Jeffrey Robert October 29, 2018. Husband of Sharon Webster Downey. Brother of Colleen Downey (Anthony Zarillo). Son of the late James and Thelma Downey. Also survived by loving family and friends. A private service was held. Memorial contributions may be made to the VA WNY Healthcare System. Jeff served in the US Marine Corps. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share your online condolences at: www.jerfh.com