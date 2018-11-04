Double shooting leaves Buffalo man in serious condition

A 32-year-old Buffalo man was in serious condition in Erie County Medical Center after a double shooting early Sunday, police reported.

Northeast District officers responded to the call just before 12:45 a.m. in the first block of Andover Avenue, in the Kensington-Bailey area, and found two people hit by gunfire. Detectives say a 20-year-old Buffalo female was treated and released at ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.