DAVIDSON - Richard James August 24, 2018, age 85. Beloved husband of 62 years to Shirley M. (nee Davies) Davidson; devoted father of Cheri (Jeff) Ludwick, Deb (Paul) Wohlers, and Tom (Kim) Davidson; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Donald (late Louisa) Davidson; brother-in-law of Beverly Davies; dearest lifelong friend of Henry (June) Walldorff; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 10:30 AM to attend a Memorial Service celebrated at the Faith United Methodist Church, 5505 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086. Mr. Davidson was a retired 8th grade science teacher at the Aurora Middle School. After his retirement, he invested his interest and resources in Volunteer in Mission activities. He was recently interested in the work of House Upon the Rock Ministries in the Dominican Republic, where he sponsored children for their education and helped in the general programs of that mission, building houses for those in need and managing a medical clinic. Mr. Davidson was a lifelong supporter of Christian education through camping. As a member of the laity, he participated in many of the programs of the United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard's memory to Christian Missions in Many Lands, Inc., P.O. Box 13, Spring Lake, NJ 07762-0013 (check memo line: Paul and Sharyn Branson), The Richard Davidson Camping Fund at Faith UMC, or Faith UMC Memorial Gifts Fund.