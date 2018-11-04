DAKE, Adele A. (Niejadlik)

DAKE - Adele A. (nee Niejadlik)

Of Wales, NY, passed away peacefully November 3, 2018, beloved mother of Christa Dake of Wales; loving grandmother of Keith Perry (Cassie Gordon) and Ian Perry (Jessie Bailey); also survived by nieces; predeceased by her husband Lyle G. Dake and siblings Jenny Buczek, Anne Wabick, and Matthew Niejadlik. Visitation on Tuesday, November 6, 4-8 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, November 7, at 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Adele was the Tax Collector for the Town of Wales from 1964 to 1985 and then moved on to be the Wales Town Clerk from 1986 to 1994. She always had a kind word for everyone. Condolences and Directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com