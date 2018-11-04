CRAWFORD, Charlene (Brown)

CRAWFORD CRAWFORD - Charlene (nee Brown)

Departed this life October 30, 2018. Cherished wife of Grant Crawford; dearest mother of Aaron, Arthur, and Ronald all of Buffalo, NY. Daughter of the late Charlie Brown and Georgia Lee Mayfield; sister of Paul Thomas, George Mayfield, Anthony Brown, Juanita Thomas, Marie Benning, Brenda Mayfield, Emily Vaughn, Darlene Brown the late James and the late John; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 11 am, at Thomas t. edwards funeral home, inc., 995 Genesee St. At the request of Mrs. Crawford there will be no prior visitation. Entombment at Rosewood Atrium Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please Share your Online condolences at

