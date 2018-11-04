COOLEY, Jayne Helen

COOLEY - Jayne Helen Passed away suddenly on October 19, 2018 at the age of 67. Cherished sister of Barbara Cooley, Joseph E. (Rosemary) Cooley, Jr., Paul J. (Sandy), and Kevin P. (Leslie) Cooley. Loving aunt to 10 nieces and nephews and great-aunt to 12 great-nieces and great-nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 10th at 11 AM at St. Margaret's Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, www.legion.org/donate. Colonel Cooley was an outstanding and loyal soldier, as well as an amazing caregiver to many Buffalo families and a competent Surgical Nurse. Condolences at www.jerfh.com. Arrangements by John E. Roberts Funeral Home.