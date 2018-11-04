CONKLIN, Rae (Hiemenz)

Unexpectedly October 20, 2018, of Clarence, NY. Beloved daughter of Marlene (Jackson) and the late Harold Hiemenz; sister of Lynn (Glenn) Urquhart, Constance (Paul) Spas, and Scott (Lynn) Hiemenz; also survived by nieces, a nephew, and her beloved cats Sophie and Lindy. A Memorial Service will be held later at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8900 Sheridan Drive, Clarence. Memorials may be made to the church. Rae was a Clarence High School and SUNY Albany graduate. Arrangements: SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, LLC.