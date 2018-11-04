Congressional candidates pound the pavement for votes

The candidates for Congress in suburban Buffalo and the Southern Tier spent the weekend before Tuesday's election doing what such candidates usually do: meeting with voters while thanking and encouraging campaigners who knocked on doors or made calls on their behalf.

While Democrat Nathan McMurray barnstormed the 27th Congressional District's eight counties, his opponent, Republican Rep. Chris Collins of Clarence, appeared to have a more limited campaign agenda.

His spokeswoman, Natalie Baldassarre, said Collins attended a pancake breakfast at the Rochester Brooks Gun Club in the town of Rush as well as an event hosted by the Mount Morris Fire Department.

Earlier requests for Collins' campaign schedule prompted Baldassarre to reply: "If there are any events the press is allowed to be at, we will let you know."

Asked about Collins' effort to turn out Republican voters Tuesday, Baldassarre said: "Our campaign is executing a data-driven grassroots effort – including digital, mail, and phones – to turn out identified voters."

In Monroe & Livingston Counties today meeting with voters ahead of Tuesday's election. #NY27 - If you support President Trump's agenda, you must #VoteRed on November 6 to protect our healthcare, our borders, and our fundamental right to bear arms. pic.twitter.com/lvyx6CRnyR — Chris Collins (@CollinsNY27) November 3, 2018

The Erie County Republican Committee, which drew 250 people to a get-out-the-vote rally in Cheektowaga on Saturday, has not organized any special effort to help Collins. But he could benefit from the party's strong efforts to bring Republicans to the polls for hot races for several State Assembly seats and the campaign for Erie County clerk.

"We are working all hands on deck to make sure every conservative Republican in Erie County votes, and a rising tide lifts all ships," said Erie County Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy.

Collins is running for re-election despite the 11 felony counts pending against him. He vows to fight the charges in court.

Federal prosecutors charged Collins with insider trading in August. He suspended his campaign a few days later, only to come roaring back in television ads attacking McMurray in mid-September.

But Collins has been something of a mystery on the campaign trail. In the press, Baldassarre has spoken for the Collins campaign far more than Collins has himself. As for the candidate, he's pressed flesh at the occasional Republican event or gun show but has not exactly worn out any shoe leather at public events where reporters might show up.

Meantime, McMurray and his tan Timberlands trudged through diners and coffee shops and public events from Lockport to Canandaigua this weekend before ending the day Sunday at his Hamburg headquarters for a rally with Talia Shire.

Yes, that Talia Shire. Connie Corlione from "The Godfather." Adrian from all the "Rocky" movies.

"We're proud to have her here," McMurray, who met Shire through social media, said on Friday. "She was working the phones last night and was going to be knocking on doors and going to diners."

Shire also appeared with McMurray at the Niagara Electric Lights Parade on Saturday.

Talia Shire at the parade! Riding in our fire truck! Thank you to all of you, including the Niagara County Chair Jason Zona for making this happen! Super positive! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vPjQZRNt4Q — Nate McMurray for Congress (@Nate_McMurray) November 4, 2018

"I'm very much into Buffalo," said Shire, a frequent visitor who came to know the city because her first husband, songwriter David Shire, is from Buffalo. "I can't help myself. I felt myself absolutely compelled to make myself available to Nate, because I think he's really a good guy. This is a fine, productive, active, wonderful man who'll make a great congressman."

As for Collins, Shire said: "We know he has some problems. He's been indicted."

Shire made herself part of an unusually labor-intensive McMurray campaign, which said it had 512 volunteers across the district pounding on 12,300 doors on Saturday alone. In addition, the campaign had 96 people making phone calls on the candidate's behalf.

McMurray hopes all that effort will result in an upset win in a district where Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 40,000.

"I feel as good as I could feel with just a few days left," McMurray said.

Meanwhile in the Southern Tier, both Rep. Tom Reed and his Democratic opponent, Tracy Mitrano, spent the weekend pounding the pavement not unlike McMurray.

Reed's campaign stops stretched from Jamestown to Geneva and included the Chautauqua Lake Fishing Association Breakfast and the Chemung County Republican Dinner.

"Our campaign is in its strongest position ever," Reed said, noting that his volunteers had been reaching out to tens of thousands of voters daily.

Mitrano planned 23 campaign stops in New York's 23rd Congressional District between Sunday and Tuesday, including an event with U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in Elmira on Monday.

“It’s my last call to all residents to vote on November 6," Mitrano said.