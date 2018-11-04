College hockey: Niagara wins at RMU; Canisius falls

Alex Truscott scored the game’s first goal and assisted on what turned out to be the winner by Ryan Cox as Niagara avenged a Friday night loss to Robert Morris with a 4-2 victory over RMU at Colonials Arena on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Truscott’s goal at 14:31 of the first put Niagara (3-5-0, 3-3-0 AHA) in front to stay. Eric Cooley scored with an assist from Justin Kendall at 1:05 of the second. The first of two goals in the game by Nick Lalonde of the Colonials made it 2-1 at 15:22, but Cox scored 5:05 into the

third.

Lalonde scored again with 57 seconds left in regulation but Kendall finished the scoring with 26 seconds left, Cooley assisting.

Brian Wilson made 32 saves for Niagara, 17 in the second period alone. Francis Marotte had 27 for RMU (3-4-1, 2-3-1 AHA).

Canisius (2-4-0, 2-3-0 AHA) outshot AIC, 35-32. and scored the only power-play goal, but was outgunned Saturday night in a 6-1 loss to the Yellowjackets at HarborCenter. Dylan McLaughlin scored for Canisius on the power play with assists from Jimmy Mazza in at 6:14 of the third period to make it 4-1. Stefano Durante had 34 saves in goal for AIC. Tucker Weppner made 26 for Canisius.