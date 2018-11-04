Clarence, Allegany-Limestone girls in state soccer semifinals

By Francis Boeck

At this point, winning the Far West Regionals might be inevitable for the Clarence Red Devils Girls soccer team.

It didn’t matter that they were playing on their opponent’s home field or that they lost their lead on a penalty kick in the second half or that they missed a PK chance with three minutes left in regulation, the Red Devils remained confident that they were going to come out

on top.

Clarence handled all the adversity and beat the Webster Schroeder Warriors, 3-2, in overtime to make their fifth consecutive trip to the NYSPHSAA Girls Soccer Class AA State Semifinals.

"They’re a special group of girls," Clarence coach Dave Stephan said. "I’m thrilled we get to go back. The talk all season has been to win the whole thing this year."

Olivia Argentieri gave Clarence the one-goal lead at the half, scoring 18 minutes in the game.

A foul inside the box awarded the Warriors a penalty kick which Anna Hewlett converted with 14 minutes left in regulation.

The Red Devils had a chance to retake the lead on a penalty kick themselves. Madison West’s kick went off the goalkeeper and back out for Hannah Rivett whose shot went over the net.

Clarence scored just a minute into the first overtime as Emily Jebens knocked it in for the eventual game-winner.

Emma Faso added a goal with six minutes to go in the second OT. Hewlett scored again but the Red Devils held off Webster Schroeder for the final four minutes of the game.

Clarence, along with the Allegany-Limestone Gators, won Saturday as Section VI went 2-3 against the Section V champions in the girls soccer regionals in Webster.

After winning the Class C state crown last year, the Gators were moved up to Class B.

So far, A-L has answered the call, reaching the state semifinals with a 1-0 win over the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders.

Molly McClelland hit the back of the net 25 minutes into the game and that’s all the Gators needed as Tierney Hemphill posted the shutout.

"My first thought was geez, we’re going to be the smallest ‘B’ in the state," A-L coach Dale MacArthur said about moving up from Class C this year, "then my second thought was ‘boy this will be a challenge, this will push us.’ I think that we embraced it."

First-time section representative, Amherst had a tall task taking on the two-time defending state champion, the Spencerport Rangers, in the Class A game.

Despite the drastic range of playoff experience between the teams, the Tigers were able to hang with Spencerport for a half until eventually succumbing to the Rangers’ offensive pressure, 3-0.

In the second half, Spencerport broke through for the game’s first goal when Leah Wedgender slipped a shot inside the right post just three minutes in the second half for the game-winner.

Spencerport scored twice more in the final ten minutes to put the game away.

In Class C, Maple Grove took a two-goal lead less than three minutes into the game but Wheatland-Chili sophomore Niyah Rosado scored three unanswered goals as the Red Dragons lost 3-2.

Rosado scored Wheatland-Chili’s first goal 19 minutes in, cutting the Red Dragon lead to one at the half.

The sophomore tied the game at 2-2 with 28:30 left in the game. Less then two minutes later, the Maple Grove goalkeeper was caught out of position and Rosado put home the game-winner.

Seniors Clare Crossley and Chole Kibble both scored for Maple Grove.

North Collins goalkeeper Myah Gabel was spectacular keeping Kendall off the board until 3:48 was left in the game. Then Hailee Mitchell scored the game-winning goal as the Eagles fell, 1-0, in the Class D game.