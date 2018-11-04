Share this article

The Soul Saving Revival Center is giving away free Thanksgiving dinners and clothing on Nov. 17.

Church offers free Thanksgiving dinners to Broadway-Fillmore community

The Soul Saving Revival Center in Buffalo will once again provide free, sit-down Thanksgiving dinners later this month.

The church at 664 Fillmore Ave. will provide dinner and free clothing to members of the Broadway-Fillmore community from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 17.

Anyone is welcome to attend. This is the 13th annual free Thanksgiving dinner the church has hosted, Elder Robert L. Robinson III said in a news release. Previous dinners have fed about 500 families annually and the church would like to reach 750 families this year.

The Soul Saving Revival Center is partnering with the Esther's House organization on the event.

