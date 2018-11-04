CHRIMES, Norma Jean (Sprowl)

CHRIMES - Norma Jean (nee Sprowl)

87 of Ballston Lake, NY passed away peacefully at home on October 31, 2018 surrounded by her family and her wonderful home health aides, under the care of Hospice. She was born in Buffalo, NY, daughter of Harvey Sprowl and Doris Sykes. She was the loving wife of her devoted husband Ted Chrimes, who passed away in May of 2016 - both Norma and Ted were committed to their faith and are now joined together again in their next journey. She will be laid to rest next to Ted in a crypt at St. George's Episcopal Church in Clifton Park, NY. Norma was an amazing, devoted and inspiring mom to three children, Ted, Diane and Cindy, but was also a "working woman" way ahead of her time! From high school, she started a career with the NY Telephone Company in Buffalo, NY where she met Ted. They were married for 65 years, lived in Buffalo, Williamsville and (since 1968) Ballston Lake, NY. She began working as an operator and retired while working at the Menands, NY Telephone Company offices as a Draftswoman and union shop steward. Norma and Ted worked in the same office building in Menands and rode to and from work together every day - pretty cool! Norma and Ted were members of St. George's Episcopal Church in Clifton Park, NY since 1968 and they were longtime members of the Ballston Spa Country Club. She was a devoted and loving wife, an avid - but awful golfer, adventurer/traveler, passionate baker who shared her recipes, skills and goodies with all, amazing mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved and cherished her many friends. Norma was always there when anyone needed her, always happy and smiling - never a bad day that anyone knew about. She was a caring and giving soul - never judgmental. Survivors include her 3 children, Ted (Shari) Chrimes, Diane (David) Payne and Cindy Warmt (Gary Labella); her sister Ellen (Joe) Incorvia; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Norma on Saturday, November 10th at Saint George's Episcopal Church in Clifton Park, NY. Visitation begins at 1:30 PM, a brief Service will be held beginning at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to St. George's Episcopal Church. Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Phone (518) 371-5454 Please express your condolences, obtain service information and directions to the service, or order flowers by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com