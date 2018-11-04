After a decade of planning, calmer traffic comes to Main Street in Williamsville

Busy streets in Amherst are often dangerous to cross because they're several lanes wide and packed with fast-moving cars.

The Village of Williamsville is doing something about this problem on Main Street.

On Saturday, village leaders and government dignitaries celebrated the end to almost 10 years of planning and five months of construction — with the arrival of traffic-calming measures.

The changes are expected to make the streets more walkable and navigating Main Street safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.

"Everyone's happy that the construction phase is over. That was tough," Mayor Daniel DeLano said. "Our business district is pretty healthy and this is going to make it more walkable, safer and thriving.

"A healthy business district means a healthy village," he said.

The $4.2 million project, funded primarily with federal dollars along with state support, goes from the village line at Williamsville South High School to Union Road, with some improvements extending to the I-290 ramp.

It will do the following:

Provide easier access to cross both sides of Main Street through a pedestrian-activated HAWK traffic signal in front of the Williamsville library.

Extensions of curbs at intersections to shorten pedestrian crossing distances and prevent cars from making illegal right-hand turns in the parking lane.

Provide new road-striping, ADA-accessible sidewalk ramps, benches and bicycle racks.

Offer new sidewalks with aggregate concrete and enhanced crosswalks.

Construction, which began in June, was a challenge to shop owners who lost business while work occurred outside their entrances.

"It hurt business a little bit," said Ryan Watkins, general manager of Muscarella's Pizza.

"There were less people walking around obviously, and they didn't want to go on the sidewalk, but it's for the better," he said.

Next door, Jackie Blemel, who owns the Jacqueline Shoppe, retired in June — only to change her mind and reopen in the middle of September. In the process, she inadvertently avoided most of the construction.

Blemel said she is taking a wait-and-see attitude, but some shop owners are skeptical that the street-calming measures were needed.

"Whenever there is change, there is always that feeling until people get used to it, and then say, 'You know what, this is better than what we thought it was,' " Blemel said.

"I really hope it's beneficial for everyone because I think it looks a lot better," she said. "It's a busy, busy street, and hopefully safetywise what they did will help pedestrians."

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa, the former mayor of Williamsville, was the driving force for the changes to Main Street.

Kulpa, an urban planner who believes in smart growth and new urbanism principles, made it a priority when he started as mayor. That led to a campaign called Picture Main Street.

The measures being taken, he said, are necessary to restore balance to busy, wide suburban streets designed decades ago with little thought for the needs of pedestrians.

"We need to change the way we deal with development and redevelopment," Kulpa said. "This project created a lot of value. We saw property values rise over 30 percent in the village over the past few years because this is what we were advertising."

Kulpa said this is the beginning. He hopes to see street-calming and more pedestrian-friendly measures on Amherst's west side, including Eggertsville, Niagara Falls Boulevard and near the Boulevard Mall.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, said on Saturday he hopes more busy streets see the kinds of measures being done in Williamsville.

"My hope is moving forward we can do more of these kinds of projects because they add tremendously to the quality of life," Higgins said.

"It's traffic mitigation, it's pedestrian-friendly and it encourages people to come together in the true tradition of the village environment," he said.

DeLano believes other areas will want to copy what the village is doing — just as they learned from enhancements in Hamburg and East Aurora.

The village changed design code standards on Main Street. It now requires buildings to be built up to the sidewalk, with parking in back.

"That comes from new urbanism concepts that over the past decade have become proven methods," DeLano said.

Deborah Rogers was a proponent of the changes to Main Street before serving as one of the village's trustees. She said there has been a need for a traffic signal between Cayuga Road and Mill Street, where the two nearest crossing signals were before the new signal was put in.

"I see people on a daily basis crossing midsection, because you have so much activity with the library and town hall on one side and restaurants and shops on the other side," Rogers said. "It seems like a natural fit that was long overdue."

The new signal is expected to be operational in mid-November.

"There has always been jaywalking here," Delano said. "We're lucky no one has been killed."

Debbie Steinbruckner, who owns Village Artisans, said the construction brought three or four difficult weeks, but she's now looking forward to the benefits. She can't wait until the benches and plantings, along with striping and signage, are added to Main Street. "It's going to be gorgeous," Steinbruckner said.

Village Trustee Matthew Etu is looking forward to the project's completion.

"It's unfortunate that it's November, because pedestrian traffic will be higher during the summer," Etu said. "But when the changes are here it'll be safer and better for everyone."