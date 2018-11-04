BUSHEN, Rose C. (Sabuda)

BUSHEN - Rose C. (nee Sabuda)

Of Blasdell, NY, November 1, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Leonard S. Tomaka, Edward Sawicki, and James Bushen; loving mother of Susan (Stanley) Kowalski, Edward Tomaka, Eugene (Linda) Tomaka, Paul (Debbie) Tomaka, David Sawicki, and Joanne Sawicki; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Anthony and Stephanie (nee Koscielniak) Sabuda; dearest sister of Anthony (Patti) (late Arlene) Sabuda and Edward (late Sylvia) Sabuda; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-9 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 9:30 AM at Queen of Angels Parish (formerly St. Michael's), Electric and Warsaw Sts., Lackawanna (please assemble at Church). Inurnment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Rose was a long time school bus driver, avid Bills and Sabres fan, and loved bingo. Rose was a proud member of the Matthew Glab Post Ladies Auxiliary for 62 years and St. Michael's Mother's Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com