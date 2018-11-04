BURYTA, Frank R. "Fritz"

BURYTA - Frank R. "Fritz"

Age 85, of North Tonawanda, NY, passed suddenly at home Thursday, October 25, 2018. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia (nee Gawrys). He is survived by 6 children: Kim (Teri), Kris (Brenda nee Kelkenberg), Karl (Mary nee Simon), Kreg (Lisa), Mary Kay Follendorf, Kitrese Wasielewski (Paul); 17 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren; also survived by his sister Stephanie Zabka of North Tonawanda; and several nieces and nephews. Frank ("Fritz", "Gpa", "Pops", "Pa") was a spectacular husband, dad and grandpa. A machinist for over 30 years at Chevy, Frank was also an avid hunter, a member of Niagara County Sportsman Club and Brauer's Fishing Club. He will be fondly remembered for his quick smile, loving nature and willingness to help both family and friends. A Catholic service will be held November 20, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 57 Center Ave., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Visitation prior to A Celebration of Life will begin at 4 PM on November 20, 2018, at Sikora Post, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Buffalo, NY (www.RMHCWNY.org).