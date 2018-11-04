Sabres' shots keep coming but goals dry up

Nine goals one day, one goal the next.

Puck luck, or lack of it, can be a real thing in the NHL. But so can goaltending from a legend like Henrik Lundqvist.

The Buffalo Sabres found that out firsthand Sunday night in Madison Square Garden. Lundqvist made 39 saves to almost single-handedly steal two points for the New York Rangers, who rode their veteran netminder to a 3-1 victory over Buffalo.

The Sabres left Manhattan unrewarded for a 40-22 advantage in shots on goal and it was virtually a direct flip of the teams' Oct. 6 meeting in Buffalo.

The Sabres won that one by the same 3-1 score and it was the Rangers who had a huge shot advantage (44-25), only to be stymied by Carter Hutton.

Lundqvist returned the favor Sunday, shutting down a Buffalo offense coming off Saturday's 9-2 explosion against Ottawa.

"We can't change the recipe for the way we're playing," coach Phil Housley told reporters in New York. "Maybe get some more traffic, I don't know. We had a lot of second opportunities. Give credit to Lundqvist. He played outstanding tonight. That's going to happen."

It was the third straight game the Sabres cracked the 40-shot mark and they did so for the fifth time in seven games. They also dominated in attempts, 72-43, but Lundqvist was the difference.

He got some luck in the first period as a Casey Nelson shot leaked through him but sat in the crease untouched. And he was particularly strong on the Buffalo power play, as the Sabres got 14 shots on goal and fired wide on several other good chances. Buffalo went 0 for 4 in the game.

"I thought we played pretty hard. We had a lot of chances," said Jack Eichel. "He played a really good game but we just have to find a way to get one. It's frustrating. It's tough when you play pretty well and get nothing to show for it."

The game was scoreless after one period and the Rangers essentially won it in the first minute of the second. Neal Pionk scored at 41 seconds and Jimmy Vesey scored 19 seconds later, with Hutton screened on both shots. It was the first time the Rangers have scored twice in the opening minute of a period since 1982. Vesey posted a two-goal game, hitting an empty net with 1:51 left.

"I thought we were ready to play and played a complete game," said Buffalo winger Conor Sheary, who scored the Sabres' lone goal at 6:07 of the third period. "But we just fell asleep for a couple of goals and that was the difference."

"Sometimes the game's not very logical," Lundqvist said. "We didn't play that great the first 30 minutes or so but we were up 2-0 in the second. ... They're a good team. Skilled players, especially the top guys. They made it tough on us."

The Sabres have poured 129 shots on opposing nets in the last three games but managed just the two points they earned Saturday. They were equally frustrated Thursday in Ottawa as Senators goalie Craig Anderson made 46 saves to beat Buffalo, 4-2.

"That will happen sometimes. They're getting paid, too," Eichel said of goaltenders. Lundqvist "is one of the best goalies in the league and in the world for a reason, and I thought he played really well tonight."