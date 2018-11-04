McDermott: I want it as bad, if not more, than the fans do

The Buffalo Bills have as many regular season losses as they did a year ago – and it’s only the first Sunday in November.

The latest was a 41-9 blowout to the Chicago Bears in which the Bills trailed 28-0 a halftime. The Bills scored a fourth-quarter touchdown, their first in 38 possessions.

“We're going to keep working toward our vision,” coach Sean McDermott said. “You're seeing some things that are at that standard we talked about every day -- and a lot of areas that aren't. We’ve got to keep continuing to drive towards that.”

McDermott also said he understood the frustrations of the fan base.

"I understand where they’re coming from, I do," he said. "Believe me, I want it as bad, if not more than they do. They deserve better, at home in particular. For us to come out and turn the ball over early in the game and they go up 28 nothing, I understand that."

Asked simply whether they have the ability to turn things around, McDermott pointed to the same things he has been pointing to: “You go back and say what it comes down to is protecting the football. If we want to give ourselves a chance to win, we have to win the man vs. man matchups. I’m looking for us to win those matchups and we're not doing that.”

Do you have the personnel to do that? “I believe we do,” McDermott said.

Is Nathan Peterman an NFL quarterback: “I believe he is.”

"I’m very frustrated," McDermott said. "Very frustrated with just the fundamentals of what went on in the game in terms of turning the ball over and giving them field position. It’s tough to win a game when you do that."