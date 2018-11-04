BROWN, Sandra Helen (Austin)

BROWN - Sandra Helen

(nee Austin)

Age 77, died on October 26, 2018 after a long illness. Beloved wife of 57 years to John; dearest mother of Bryan (Michele) Brown and Kevin (Cindy) Brown; sister of the late Jeanne (late Ray) Olivieri; sister-in-law of Larry (Gayle) Brown and Robin (Rose) Brown; grandmother of Brittany (Brian) Grzesik, Tyler, the late Emily, Ethan, Alex (Theresa) Elwell and Charlie Elwell; great-grandmother of Cullen Grzesik; also survived by many nieces, nephews and her two dogs Tara and Piper. The family invites relatives and friends to visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, November 26, 2018 from 10 AM-12 Noon. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Sandy's honor to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com