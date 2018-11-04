BRADT, Marcia F. (Pieczynski)

October 28, 2018. Of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late J. Herbert Bradt; loving mother of T.J. (Lisa) Bradt; cherished grandma of Lily Grace; dear sister of Daniel (Bridget) Pieczynski and the late Patricia (Thomas) Pawlowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday from 4-7 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (1 block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca, where a Funeral Liturgy will take place at 7 PM that evening. Flowers declined. Donations to the Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224.