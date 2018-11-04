Boiler room fire reported on St. Bonaventure campus

Firefighters responded to a boiler room fire Sunday evening at St. Bonaventure University, according to the campus TV station.

The fire broke out around 8:15 p.m. in Francis Hall, SBU-TV reported on its Instagram and Twitter accounts. The Allegany Fire Department was on the scene. Fire officials reported the fire under control around 9:45 p.m.

St. Bonaventure officials did not immediately provide an update on the school's website or social media accounts.