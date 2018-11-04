BOEHEIM, Kenneth A.

BOEHEIM - Kenneth A. Of South Buffalo, NY, October 30, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Lois J. (Stivens) Boeheim; loving father of Vicki L. (late James) Jayes, Debbie L. (Jim) Horbett, Randi L. (late Jamie) Witczak, Jodi L. Lombardo and the late Kenneth W. (Nubia) Boeheim; also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren; brother of Fred (late Lucy) Boeheim, Kay (Bruce) Findlayson, and the late Lenore (Neil) Flook; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Boeheim was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com