[BN] Blitz newsletter: Our All-Western New York team of football exports

Khalil Mack, unquestionably the greatest player of the University at Buffalo's modern football era, is questionable to play today when the Chicago Bears visit New Era Field. Mack played here last year with the Raiders but could have been one of the few Buffalo Bulls to become Bills had the local pro team drafted him with the fourth overall pick in 2013 instead of Sammy Watkins.

Just like the Bills could have drafted a UB star of a different era, Gerry Philbin, or homegrown Super Bowl champions Rob Gronkowski, Daryl Johnston, Jim Burt and James Starks.

They are among "the best who got away" — a list of 25 players with local ties who never played for the Bills, compiled by The News' Jason Wolf with input from John Boutet, the site and exhibit chairman for the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, and Dick Gallagher, who coordinates the annual Western New York High School Football Awards Banquet.

"While it’s unreasonable to expect any modern professional sports team to acquire all, or even most, of the top talent from its backyard," Wolf writes, "it’s fun to imagine what might have been."

Pregame primer: Speaking of lists, Jay Skurski provides all the information you need to know before the 1 p.m. kickoff, including how to watch and listen, the injury report, point spread and five storylines to watch.

Here we go again with Nathan Peterman: The Bills have ruled out Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (concussion), which means the national punchline who has thrown an interception once every nine pass attempts in his career will get another start. Since Peterman has yet to finish a game he has started, it's possible Matt Barkley (or Terrelle Pryor) could be playing quarterback for the Bills before the day ends.

Inside the Bills: Jay's midseason position-by-position report card puts the offense on academic probation, while the defense is mostly making the grade.

Talking to the GM: Brandon Beane discussed why the Bills didn't make a move at the trade deadline, injuries and building a team to last in an exclusive interview with the News' this week.

One-one-One Coverage: One of the ones who got away, Youngstown's Daryl Johnston, talked about the Bills' quarterback situation and growing up as a Dolphins fan in this Q&A with Vic Carucci.

Scouting report: With or without Khalil Mack, Chicago's defense is still formidable.

Mark Gaughan's X's and O's: The Bears' offensive overhaul is a model for the Bills.

View from Vegas: Even with Peterman starting, trends suggest the Bills should cover the 10-point spread. Here's our staff predictions and Milt Northrup's guide to betting the rest of the NFL slate.

NFL power rankings: Week 9

Voice of the fan: Cast your vote in our Bills midseason elections.

Mailbag: Should you still trust the process?

