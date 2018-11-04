BLOUNT, Rita

BLOUNT - Rita Age 72, of North Tonawanda, Thursday (November 1, 2018), in Kenmore Mercy Hospital under the care of Hospice. Mrs. Blount was born in Cornell, New York on September 22, 1946 to Herbert and Marion (Burgess) Spencer. Rita is survived by her husband Raymond C. Blount; mother of Michael Blount; twin sister of Reba (Kenneth) Taylor; sister- in-law of Walter (Sondra) Blount; also surviving are two nephews. Memorial Services were held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Rita's name to the Niagara County SPCA.