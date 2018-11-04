BIRTHA, Jevon

BIRTHA BIRTHA - Jevon Called from labor to reward October 31, 2018; dearest husband of Rosana (nee Funderburk) Birtha; father of Hollis Elaine (Thurmond) Truesdale of Heath Springs, SC, Kenneth Birtha, Thomas L. Birtha and Kenneth Jevon Birtha; brother of Jason (Minnie Pearl) Birtha of Englewood, NJ, Rollin T. (Lorraine) Birtha of Willingboro, NJ, Robbie M. (Jeremiah) Jones, of Buffalo, NY, and Ruben (Maria) Harris of Hackensack, NJ; brother-in-law of Kelly (Adrienne) Funderburk; the godfather of Darius M. Davis, Sr. and Antoine Morrow; also survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Thursday, November 8, 2018, 11 AM - 5 PM. The family will receive friends Friday, November 9, 2018, 11 AM - 12 Noon at Zion Baptist Church, 179 East Ferry St., where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Please share condolences at www.thomastewardsfuneralhome.com