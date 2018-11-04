BIONDO, Charles A. "Charlie"

Of Hamburg, NY, November 1, 2018. Beloved son of the late Angelo and Doris (nee Parker) Biondo; loving brother of Michael (Karen), Francine and Dr. Thomas (Wynann) Biondo; dearest uncle of Joseph (Charline) and Michael (Deidre) Biondo, David and Dennis Wisholek, Christopher, Patrick, and Kathryn Biondo; cherished great-uncle of Alexandria, Alexander, Denver, and Dylan. Charlie also loved his favorite furry companion Parker; also survived by relatives and friends. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 AM. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Charlie was the proud owner of Advanced Tile and Marble and member of the Bricklayers Local 3. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Town of Hamburg Dog Park which Charlie helped found. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com