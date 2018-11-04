Bills' touchdown drought ends at 38 possessions

The Bills finally scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears.

After the Bills were stopped several times on the goal line, quarterback Nathan Peterman wiggled his way into the end zone on a QB keeper to give the Bills their first score since the fourth quarter of the Houston game on Oct. 14.

That covers a span of 38 offensive possessions.

The Bills were held to only field goals against the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots the last two weeks.

In another odd quirk, the Bears entered the game having not allowed a rushing touchdown in seven games this season. Peterman's score represents their first they have given up.