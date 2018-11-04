Bills Mafia responds to insult by raising money for Chicago charity

Laughingstock of the NFL? That's how NBC Sports' Chicago Bears Twitter account referred to the Buffalo Bills' fan base in a short video clip Friday morning, which showed fans fighting, diving off cars and, of course, crashing into tables.

And how did the so-called Bills Mafia respond ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears? By lighting themselves on fire? Picking fights with Bears fans? Tweeting obscenities in reply?

Nope.

They raised thousands of dollars for a children's cancer charity in Chicago.

The response all started with a tweet from Eric Purdy, a Bills fan from Rochester now living in Colorado.

"Bills Mafia is much more than breaking tables. Be better than click bait," he said in the tweet, which included thanks from the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation for a charitable donation from Purdy.

His gesture was spotted by Del Reid, a Bills Mafia co-founder and owner of 26 Shirts, a T-shirt company that donates a portion of all of its profits to charity. He joined in with a $25 donation of his own to the children's charity, and an endorsement tweeted out to his more than 21,000 followers with the hashtag #MoreThanBreakingTables.

After that, the donations came pouring in, with many fans tweeting their receipts.

As Sunday night, Bear Necessities had received more than $8,000 in donations from Bills fans, according to Kathleen Casey, who founded the organization in the name of her son Barrett 26 years ago. Barrett, nicknamed Bear, was diagnosed with cancer at age 3 and died at age 8.

"We are a small foundation. The exposure and the ability to have this happen for us is really tremendous. We’re really honored," she said.

She called the Bills Mafia "amazing."

"May the best team win but most importantly we want to win this fight against cancer," she said.

The foundation grants children's wishes through its Bear Hugs program and funds pediatric cancer research through its Bear Discoveries program. To join the herd, you can make a donation here.

This isn't the first time Bills fans have shown their charitable side.

Earlier this year, fans raised more than $415,000 for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation in honor of Cincinnati Bengal quarterback Andy Dalton's game-winning touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens, which secured the Bills' place in the playoffs.

Many of those donations were made in increments of $17 – the number of years the Bills had sat out of the playoffs.

In August, Dalton and his foundation paid it forward with a $25,000 donation to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.