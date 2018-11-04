Bills go another first half without scoring a touchdown

The Bills failed to score in the first half Sunday against the Chicago Bears and trail 28-0.

The last time the Bills scored a touchdown overall was in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans on Oct. 14. The Bills were held to only field goals against the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots.

If you look at the first halves, the Bills have not scored a touchdown since the first quarter of a 13-12 victory against Tennessee on Oct. 7.

The Bills have four first-half touchdowns this season, with three coming in the win against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bills are on pace to set a team record for fewest points per game in a season (10.875) and the fewest in the NFL in 12 years, since the 2006 Oakland Raiders.