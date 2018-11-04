The best Twitter reactions to Buffalo Bills 41-9 loss vs. Chicago Bears

The Buffalo Bills lost 41-9 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 4 at New Era Field. Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

Dear #BuffaloBills, Stop trying to make Nathan Peterman happen.#CHIvsBUF #GoBills pic.twitter.com/lM0cOBlQYV — Fist in the air, in the land of hypocrisy (@SethFromThe716) November 4, 2018

If the entire Bills roster pulled a Vontae Davis right now would anyone really be mad? #Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills — .... (@UnreasonableBTG) November 4, 2018

Dear @TyrodTaylor, On behalf of the @buffalobills and #billsmafia, I am terribly sorry. Please, please... come back!?!?!? Sincerely, A fan in desperate need of a QB not named Nathan Peterman.#gobills #billsmafia — Daniel Fattore🎙 (@thedfattore) November 4, 2018

I saw 0-0 after 1 and thought, wow, we could win today. #GoBills I took a shower, fed the kid and it was 28-0 Chicago and I realized Nathan Peterman must be the QB today and the Bills finally had the ball on offense. SMH #PetermanJustSayNo @coleyhiles1 @Tstinnette https://t.co/OVILj5lVUA — Jerry Conner (@RealJerryConner) November 4, 2018

A fan at New Era Field is drinking beer out of his shoe. With the #Bills down 28-0, that is the only entertainment going on here. — Michael Augello (@MikeInBuffalo) November 4, 2018

I’ve finally realized what the 🥴 emoji is for... Watching @buffalobills games! #goBills — Nicholas Cherchio (@nCherch) November 4, 2018

Nathan Peterman needs to be the second Bill to retire at halftime. My god is he bad — Zack (@ZackOlson6) November 4, 2018

What part of the process are we on right now? #billsmafia #gobills — Billy Rieck (@BillyRieck) November 4, 2018

are we sure we don’t have any other QB options? is EJ alive maybe? kyle orton? my grandma? #GoBills — alicia🖤 (@alicia_leighhh) November 4, 2018