The best Twitter reactions to Buffalo Bills 41-9 loss vs. Chicago Bears
The Buffalo Bills lost 41-9 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 4 at New Era Field. Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:
Dear #BuffaloBills,
Stop trying to make Nathan Peterman happen.#CHIvsBUF #GoBills pic.twitter.com/lM0cOBlQYV
— Fist in the air, in the land of hypocrisy (@SethFromThe716) November 4, 2018
If the entire Bills roster pulled a Vontae Davis right now would anyone really be mad? #Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills
— .... (@UnreasonableBTG) November 4, 2018
Dear @TyrodTaylor,
On behalf of the @buffalobills and #billsmafia, I am terribly sorry.
Please, please... come back!?!?!?
Sincerely,
A fan in desperate need of a QB not named Nathan Peterman.#gobills #billsmafia
— Daniel Fattore🎙 (@thedfattore) November 4, 2018
I saw 0-0 after 1 and thought, wow, we could win today. #GoBills I took a shower, fed the kid and it was 28-0 Chicago and I realized Nathan Peterman must be the QB today and the Bills finally had the ball on offense. SMH #PetermanJustSayNo @coleyhiles1 @Tstinnette https://t.co/OVILj5lVUA
— Jerry Conner (@RealJerryConner) November 4, 2018
A fan at New Era Field is drinking beer out of his shoe. With the #Bills down 28-0, that is the only entertainment going on here.
— Michael Augello (@MikeInBuffalo) November 4, 2018
I’ve finally realized what the 🥴 emoji is for...
Watching @buffalobills games! #goBills
— Nicholas Cherchio (@nCherch) November 4, 2018
#GoBills pic.twitter.com/4oVSMBWZB2
— Matthew Hector (@matthector35) November 4, 2018
Nathan Peterman needs to be the second Bill to retire at halftime. My god is he bad
— Zack (@ZackOlson6) November 4, 2018
Those Nike Decades tho#GoBills #BillsMafia #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/AXSWsWFNnI
— Chris Plumer (@ChrisPlumer) November 4, 2018
What part of the process are we on right now? #billsmafia #gobills
— Billy Rieck (@BillyRieck) November 4, 2018
Nathan Peterman is Romeo. Football is Juliet. #BillsMafia #Bills #GoBills
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 4, 2018
Me watching this @BuffaloBills game right now. #GoBills #BillsMafia #CHIvsBUF pic.twitter.com/Yc8kp8bn4Y
— ¡El Sooopèrr! ن c137 (@SooperMexican) November 4, 2018
#GoBills #CHIvsBUF pic.twitter.com/aEQ0Ueawg6
— Gina Mara (@ginasabres) November 4, 2018
are we sure we don’t have any other QB options? is EJ alive maybe? kyle orton? my grandma? #GoBills
— alicia🖤 (@alicia_leighhh) November 4, 2018
WTF is happening?!?! This game has me stress eating all my kids Halloween candy #GoBills #CHIvsBUF #BillsMafia
— 🍁Christina M (@Mommy2Maddie) November 4, 2018
Jay Skurski's 10 observations: Running game disappears again in another embarrassing defeat
Vic Carucci’s Hot Read: Time to begin studying those 2019 Bills draft prospects
Share this article