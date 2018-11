BARS, Roger J.

BARS - Roger J. November 2, 2018, father of Jeffrey Mayer, Amy Bars and Kurt Bars; son of the late Lester Sr. and Alice Bars; brother of Lester Bars Jr. Family will be present to receive friends Monday 10 AM-12 Noon at the URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst. A Funeral Service will immediately follow.