BARNABY, Helen (Gray)

BARNABY - Helen (nee Gray)

Of Tonawanda, November 3, 2018, wife of Richard Barnaby; mother of Richard Derrick, Patricia Hartinger, Linda Allen, late Michael Derrick and late Leslie Derrick; grandmother of Robin, Wendy, Barbara, Karen, Lori, Lisa, Jamie, Christopher, Nicholas and Joseph; great-grandmother of 12; sister of late Patricia Rutherford, late William Gray and late Marion Demmin; also survived by four stepchildren; Carol, Jane, Rick and Edward and seven step grandchildren. Visitation Monday (November 5th) 2-4 and 7-9 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM. Mrs. Barnaby was an avid hockey and Buffalo Sabres fan. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com