BAIN, Aurelie R.

BAIN - Aurelie R. Of Williamsville, NY, passed away October 25, 2018, with loving friends by her side. Aurelie was born on November 11, 1922, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She moved to Buffalo, NY after WWII with her husband, Gordon Bain. During her successful career, Aurelie held management positions at National Gypsum and Service Systems/Marriott. She was an advocate, coach and mentor to many women and helped them to develop leadership paths. Aurelie was also a talented artist and actress, performing in dozens of local theatre productions that spanned decades. She often shared stories of her adventures with her husband Gordon in their airplane and she had a special affection for time spent on the island of Vieques. She was a collector of fine art and antiques and had a unique flare for decorating her lovely Village of Williamsville home - each piece carrying a meaningful story. In her later years, her retirement home became a place where she was surrounded by a village of friends, neighbors and family who supported and cared for her until her passing. In return, those who loved her found great value in the wisdom and life experiences that she shared. Aurelie was predeceased by her husband Gordon Bain and is survived by her Canadian family and a host of loving friends and neighbors. She will live on always and all ways in our hearts. Aurelie donated her body to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program for scientific research purposes. A celebration of Aurelie's life will be held on what would have been her 96th birthday, November 11, 2018, 2:30 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst, 6320 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Hearts and Hands, 1412 Sweet Home Road, Amherst, NY 14228 (hnhcares.org) - a volunteer organization that provides elders in-home support services to assist continued aging in place.