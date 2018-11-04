AVENT, Deborah L. (Upper)

Of Buffalo, NY, October 31, 2018, significant other of 38 years to Michael S. Leslie; dearest mother of Gerri L. Avent (late Derek Vandermark), Rachel L. Avent, Raymond L. Avent, Sara L. Bly (Stephen Cordova), Michael D. Leslie (Kayla) and Jullianne K. Leslie; grandmother of Ethan, Alexander, Sophie and Derrick; sister of Linda (Charles) Caputi; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com