Area rugby
Final Fall Standings
Upstate D2 Men
Team W L D PF PA Pts
x-Buffalo D2 7 1 0 350 146 33
y-Roch. Aardvarks 4 4 0 226 275 23
Syracuse 1 7 0 115 353 6
South Buffalo D2 1 7 0 139 464 6
x-Group winner, #3 seed in Spring 2019 playoffs
y-Wild card spot in Spring 2019 playoffs
Upstate D3 Men
Team W L D PF PA Pts
x-Buffalo D3 8 0 0 461 80 40
y-Roch. Colonials 6 2 0 300 165 31
y-Ken-Ton 6 2 0 289 122 30
Southtowns 4 4 0 237 287 20
Genesee 3 5 0 207 237 17
Binghamton 2 6 0 158 279 13
Roch. Aardvarks D3 2 6 0 186 341 13
South Buffalo D3 1 7 0 154 481 6
x-Group winner, #2 seed in Spring 2019 playoffs
y-Wild card in Spring 2019 playoffs
Midwest Women D2 East Gold
Team W L D PF PA Pts
x-Buffalo Rugby 4 1 0 202 86 22
S. Buffalo Rugby 3 2 0 153 97 16
N. Buffalo Ninjas 1 4 0 114 179 7
x-Clinched spot in Spring 2019 playoffs
