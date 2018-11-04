Share this article

print logo

Area rugby

| Published

Final Fall Standings

Upstate D2 Men

Team W L D PF PA Pts

x-Buffalo D2 7 1 0 350 146 33

y-Roch. Aardvarks 4 4 0 226 275 23

Syracuse 1 7 0 115 353 6

South Buffalo D2 1 7 0 139 464 6

x-Group winner, #3 seed in Spring 2019 playoffs

y-Wild card spot in Spring 2019 playoffs

Upstate D3 Men

Team W L D PF PA Pts

x-Buffalo D3 8 0 0 461 80 40

y-Roch. Colonials 6 2 0 300 165 31

y-Ken-Ton 6 2 0 289 122 30

Southtowns 4 4 0 237 287 20

Genesee 3 5 0 207 237 17

Binghamton 2 6 0 158 279 13

Roch. Aardvarks D3 2 6 0 186 341 13

South Buffalo D3 1 7 0 154 481 6

x-Group winner, #2 seed in Spring 2019 playoffs

y-Wild card in Spring 2019 playoffs

Midwest Women D2 East Gold

Team W L D PF PA Pts

x-Buffalo Rugby 4 1 0 202 86 22

S. Buffalo Rugby 3 2 0 153 97 16

N. Buffalo Ninjas 1 4 0 114 179 7

x-Clinched spot in Spring 2019 playoffs

There are no comments - be the first to comment