Another Voice: Coverage for pre-existing conditions is at risk in elections

By Larry Zielinski

As voters head to the polls for the mid-term elections next week, Kaiser Family Foundation reports that the number one issue on their minds is health care, including continuing coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Not surprisingly, both parties are claiming full support, so informed voters need to understand the facts underlying this debate.

A pre-existing condition could be a chronic disease like diabetes, or congestive heart failure. It could be a history of cancer. Or it could be a genetic condition your child was born with.

Both Medicare and Medicaid cover pre-existing conditions, so the issue applies to people covered at work through employer-based plans, and to people buying insurance on the individual market. The Department of Health and Human Services estimates that up to 129 million non-elderly Americans have a pre-existing condition.

Prior to the passage of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), it was legal for insurance companies to deny coverage, or charge more to people with pre-existing conditions. As the protections included in the ACA continue to be eroded, the situation is changing. Here are some things to consider as you enter the voting booth:

• A group of Republican attorneys general have filed suit in Texas to overturn the Affordable Care Act entirely, including the provision protecting pre-existing conditions. Generally when states sue to overturn a federal law, the federal government defends the law. The Trump Administration has passed on participating.

• The Trump Administration has approved the sale of “association health plans” to groups of individuals based on common geography or industry. These plans are less expensive than traditional health insurance because they normally have coverage restrictions, including those for pre-existing conditions.

• The Trump Administration has expanded the definition of “short-term health plans,” which are designed to transition people who lose coverage until they enroll in a new policy. Changing employers, for example, can leave a person without coverage for a few weeks or months. These short-term plans are meant to be temporary and do not normally cover pre-existing conditions. Prior rules limited them to 60 days. The expanded rules now allow them for 12 months, with renewal options for up to three years.

The candidates who oppose the ACA and support the Texas lawsuit often tell us that they still support pre-existing conditions, and that they have alternative ways to cover them. There are at least three questions they need to be asked:

• Does your plan allow insurance companies to deny coverage based on your condition?

• Does your plan allow insurance companies to charge more based on your condition, either in the form of higher premiums, or the imposition of “caps” on the amount they will cover?

• Does your plan cover a full range of benefits, so when a person with a pre-existing condition seeks care, the plan will pay for the care?

None of the plans currently being discussed by opponents of the ACA definitively say “Yes” to these three questions.

Before we vote for representatives who will eliminate ACA protections, isn’t it wise to have an alternative in place?

Larry Zielinski is executive in residence in health care administration at the University at Buffalo.