Amerks' Redmond scores pair, leads AHL scoring

The hottest scorer in the American Hockey League is Zach Redmond, a 30-year-old veteran defenseman for the Rochester Americans.

Redmond scored his seventh and eighth goals of the American Hockey League season to lead the Amerks to a 4-1 victory over the Hershey Bears at Giant Arena in Hershey, Pa.

The native of Traverse City, Mich. is tied with teammate Victor Oloffson for the AHL scoring lead with 16 points. Redmond has scored on 20 percent of his shots.

Hershey, which ended an eight-game Amerks point streak Friday night in Rochester, took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Derek Hulak at 3:35 of the opening period. Redmond’s first tally evened it, unassisted, with 1:01 left in the period and he put Rochester in front at 11:34 of the second with assists by Wayne Simpson and Lawrence Pilut.

Later in the second, Kevin Porter scored for the Amerks at 16:24 with an assist by C.J. Smith. Dalton Smith’s first of the season made it 4-1 in the third with William Borgen and Eric Cornel getting the assists.

Adam Wilcox had 25 saves for Rochester. Ilya Samsonov of the Bears stopped 31 including a penalty shot by Danny O’Regan with 1:12 left in regulation.

Rochester’s next game will be against the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The Amerks and Monsters are currently tied for first in the AHL North Division with 15 points on 7-3-1 records. However, Cleveland has a game Sunday at home against the Grand Rapids Griffins