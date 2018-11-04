Share this article

Agency will provide free rides to polls for voters with disabilities in Erie County

| Published | Updated

Voters with disabilities in Erie County can get free rides to their polling places on Election Day, thanks to Western New York Independent Living.

The agency’s transportation service, Independence Express, will provide rides for the disabled Tuesday from their homes or workplaces to the polls in wheelchair-accessible vans. Ambulatory people also can get rides, although the service will not be able to assist anyone up or down stairs.

Rides can be arranged by calling 836-0822, Ext. 186, until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Already-scheduled rides will be provided throughout the evening. During periods of high demand, requests will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Polls in Erie County will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dale Anderson – Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
