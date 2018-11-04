Agency will provide free rides to polls for voters with disabilities in Erie County

Voters with disabilities in Erie County can get free rides to their polling places on Election Day, thanks to Western New York Independent Living.

The agency’s transportation service, Independence Express, will provide rides for the disabled Tuesday from their homes or workplaces to the polls in wheelchair-accessible vans. Ambulatory people also can get rides, although the service will not be able to assist anyone up or down stairs.

Rides can be arranged by calling 836-0822, Ext. 186, until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Already-scheduled rides will be provided throughout the evening. During periods of high demand, requests will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Polls in Erie County will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.